Padmavati: Supreme Court rejects plea for ban on the film

Padmavati will not be banned by the Supreme Court, judges said on Friday added that it is up to the country’s censor board to decide as to how the film will be released. With the storm of controversies raging around Padmavati, this comes as a slight relief for the makers of the film.

A Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification to a film before its release. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead and is an ambitious directorial project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The periodic drama revolves round the tale of Queen Padmini of Chittoor in Rajasthan.

Hindu fringe groups have been demanding a ban on the film stating that the film romanticizes the relationship between Rani Padmavati and Delhi ruler Alauddin Khilji. Sanjay Leela Bhansali rubbished those claims in a video posted on Thursday. Bhansali has repeatedly denied any dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati.

The Rajasthan government is considering "the option of forming a committee to look into issues related with Padmavati in Rajasthan," Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Friday. The committee is likely to have historians as members. The plea, filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, also sought the setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The makers are following ‘less is more’ strategy for the promotions with only Deepika Padukone doing the rounds, the rest of the cast is keeping mum. The film is slated to release on December 1.

Also read: Padmavati row: Bhansali given police protection till release of film, Karni Sena seeks ban.