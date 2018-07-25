Pakistan Elections 2018: Mahira Khan expresses regret for not voting, amid social media backlash

Amid social media backlash for all the celebrities who flew abroad for an awards ceremony during Pakistan general elections, actress Mahira Khan feels pity and shares her regret over not being able to vote. Mahira is one of the many celebrities who is currently in Toronto, Canada for an awards show which has been organised by a private TV network and is scheduled to take place on July 28.

Pakistan general elections 2018 marks one of the turning points in the country and absence of many prominent celebrities from such major event has raised a lot of questions from the social media users, many of whom took it to their personal handles to slam the stars.

The Saat Din Mohabbat In actress took to her social media handle to address her fans and followers and talk about her absence. The actress in her post wrote about her work commitments and how there wasn't any way to delay it. Mahira shared a photo of Pakistan flag on her social media handle with the strong caption.

While Mahira flew to the west to fulfil her professional commitments, stars like Ali Zafar, Mawra Hocane, Samina Peerzada and many other stayed back to vote in the general elections.