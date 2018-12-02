image
Sunday, December 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor hides his look while Sanjay Dutt flaunts it

Entertainment

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor hides his look while Sanjay Dutt flaunts it

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 02 2018, 4.28 pm
back
Anil KapoorArjun KapoorAshutosh GowarikarBollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmentKriti SanonPanipatRani Mukerjiranveer singhsanjay duttShah Rukh KhanVarun Dhawan
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff: Time to make their love official?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a true 'private wedding', beat Virushka and DeepVeer

Are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal ready to make a wedding announcement?