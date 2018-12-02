Panipat: Arjun Kapoor hides his look while Sanjay Dutt flaunts it

Saturday night saw Bollywood biggies make their presence felt at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s second and final reception in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt hotel. The evening was graced with many big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans, Ambanis, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many others. Among the many stunning faces, what caught our attention was Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s look, the one they have been meticulously crafting for their next film Panipat.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the Indian historical period drama film stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film recently went on floors and the actors have been very cautious with their look in the film. Arjun Kapoor was spotted with a face mask late last month when he was clicked by the shutterbugs in the city but revealed his well-groomed moustache a few days ago.

While Arjun revealed his moustached look, he kept his cap on through. On Saturday night when he arrived for DeepVeer’s reception too, the Gunday star had a Etro hat on to complete his black tie look and hide his hair-do. It’s safe to assume he’s nurturing a look for the film. His moustache look though is quite Macho.

Arjun may be shielding his look but on the other hand, his Panipat co-star Sanjay Dutt openly flaunted his look. Sanju was bold about his bald look and got a beard to suit his character in the film. In fact he was heard asking the paps at the reception how he looked and he got an overwhelming response from them.

With Arjun hiding his look, we are more than eager to see what it may turn out to be. Also it will be for the first time that Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon share screen space and we await the film’s release.