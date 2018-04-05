Parineeti Chopra get schooled on Sholay by Arjun Kapoor

During shoots, sets become a place of fun and work. For the cast and crew of Namaste England, this precisely seems to be the case. The movie’s leads Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor seem to be having a healthy dose of fun along with their work. At least Parineet’s tweets suggest so. Her latest post shows Arjun teasing her about not being fluent in Bollywood history.

Falsely accused of not watching Sholay. Baba is trying to frame me. @arjunk26 #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/vAYoPnAZ9X — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2018

The crew is currently shooting in Patiala under the scorching summer sun. The run to reach the air conditioner is understandable given the temperature. Parineeti too was doing the same but Arjun wanted some of the cool breeze too. He said, “Yeh AC dedo mujhe Thakur,” twisting the famous dialogue from Sholay. Parineeti unable to understand the reference asks who is Thakur. To this Arjun grandly replies, “Sholay dekho beti”.

Arjun true to the location of the shoot is wearing a maroon kurta while Parineeti dazzles on in a blue gold traditional Patiala suit. This is the second video shared by the actress from the set. In an earlier video too, the two leads were seen goofing around in the sets.

This video speaks for itself 🙈🙈 I try this everyday and fail miserably. Full body weight on him but he doesn’t budge!!!! As a result baba’s arrogance is increasing.But very soon I’m gonna be successful and post that video!💪💪 @arjunkapoor #WeightTrainingNeeded #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/JtcIWhrrvL — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 31, 2018

The video shared by Chopra showed her gritting her teeth to move Kapoor but she fails despite two attempts. She pants and squeals, even throws in her entire body weight to push him but a sly Kapoor simply smiles on. Eventually Chopra gives up and collapses on a nearby sofa. Chopra may not have managed to make him budge but at one point Kapoor did shift his weight from one leg to another. But full points go to Chopra for her efforts.

Namaste England will mark the duo’s third film together after Ishaqzaade and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Namaste England being directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah is expected to be released on December 7.