Parineeti Chopra gets her muscles tested by Arjun Kapoor on Namaste England set

Bollywood celebrities train hard to keep in shape. Whether they’re an actor or an actress, they all pull their weight, literally, to be in shape. But every once in a while their muscles get tested by co-stars. The latest to get tested was Golmaal Again girl Parineeti Chopra. The one testing her was her first co-star Arjun Kapoor. A video shared by Chopra trying to push a heavy as stone Kapoor shows exactly how much Parineeti has been training.

This video speaks for itself 🙈🙈 I try this everyday and fail miserably. Full body weight on him but he doesn’t budge!!!! As a result baba’s arrogance is increasing.But very soon I’m gonna be successful and post that video!💪💪 @arjunkapoor #WeightTrainingNeeded #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/JtcIWhrrvL — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 31, 2018

The video shared by Chopra shows her gritting her teeth to move Kapoor but she fails despite two attempts. She pants and squeals, even throws in her entire body weight to push him but a sly Kapoor simply smiles on. Eventually Chopra gives up and collapses on a nearby sofa. Chopra may not have managed to make him budge but at one point Kapoor did shift his weight from one leg to another. But full points go to Chopra for her efforts.

The video shot on the sets of Namaste England has the rest of the crew glee at Chopra’s efforts while many laughed away. Dressed in an adorable baby pink traditional Patiala suit, Chopra’s dupatta calls for special attention with its hand-stitched sequins. She completed the look with shiny jootis. It is safe to say more such Punjabi wardrobe goals will be set by Chopra through the movie.

Namaste England will mark the duo’s third film together after Ishaqzaade and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Namaste England being directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah is expected to be released on December 7.