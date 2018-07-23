Parth Samthaan roped in as new Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

If you are a 90s' kid, chances are that you are familiar with Ekta Kapoor's family sagas ruling the TV screens. Alongside the two winners, namely Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki co-existed shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kkahin Toh Hoga and more. The very popular Kasautii is now making a comeback, as we all know. And guess who wears the hat of Anurag Basu this time? None other than Parth Samthaan, we hear.

“Ekta and the team had a tough time finding the perfect Anurag. A lot of actors were in contention but the rebooted show required a young face. After numerous look tests and auditions, the team finally zeroed on Parth. The actor was finalised last night and an official announcement will happen soon. While Erica has already shot for the first teaser, a promo with Hina and Parth will also be released soon," a source told Indian Express.

Netizens have been doing quite a lot of assumptions as to who could be the right Anurag. In an earlier tweet, Ekta dismissed all of them though!

None of d names floating can be d lead for kasauti as all r way past their prime !!! It’s a reboot of a ‘ young( mid twenties) love story’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 21, 2018

At the same, she threw a major hint too!

The lead Anurag cannot b over thirty playing twenty four na? — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 21, 2018

We are yet to have an official confirmation from Parth on this.