home/ entertainment
Parth Samthaan roped in as new Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

Parth Samthaan roped in as new Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

First published: July 23, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Updated: July 23, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

If you are a 90s' kid, chances are that you are familiar with Ekta Kapoor's family sagas ruling the TV screens. Alongside the two winners, namely Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki co-existed shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kkahin Toh Hoga and more. The very popular Kasautii is now making a comeback, as we all know. And guess who wears the hat of Anurag Basu this time? None other than Parth Samthaan, we hear.

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

“Ekta and the team had a tough time finding the perfect Anurag. A lot of actors were in contention but the rebooted show required a young face. After numerous look tests and auditions, the team finally zeroed on Parth. The actor was finalised last night and an official announcement will happen soon. While Erica has already shot for the first teaser, a promo with Hina and Parth will also be released soon,"  a source told Indian Express.

Netizens have been doing quite a lot of assumptions as to who could be the right Anurag. In an earlier tweet, Ekta dismissed all of them though!

 

At the same, she threw a major hint too!

We are yet to have an official confirmation from Parth on this.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #cast #Ekta Kapoor #Entertainment #Kasautii Zindagii 2 #Parth Samathaan #Television #tv

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All