Patty Jenkins announces Kristen Wiig as villain in Wonder Woman 2

Superhero flick Wonder Woman became the DC universes’ one of highest grossing movie leaving all male superhero movies behind. With its record breaking history, the movie has set high standard for every movie that follows. As the film gets ready for its sequel, questions of who is going to play the part of villain remained unanswered but now there seems to be an answer. Director Patty Jenkins has finally shared who will counter Wonder Woman’s strength on screen.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Actress Kristen Wiig has been zeroed in for the role of Cheetah, Wonder Woman’s arch enemy who featured in the comic in 1943. The Birdesmaids actress and Saturday Night Live star was heaped praises by the director in the post as she welcomed her to the family. Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot took the lead to further extend the welcome.

I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

As with any superhero flick, villains are crucial for making the hero look great. While Cheetah has been confirmed to be the villain for Wonder Woman 2, much work has to be done to dispel previous allegations of the villain in the comic being objectified and sexualized. With Jenkins in the director’s seat, the audience can expect mature content.

Cheetah is a human-cheetah hybrid who has powers of increased speed, strength, and agility. She even has an alter ego Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, superstar archaeologist and inheritor of aristocratic wealth. With these parameters set, the film has much fertile land to explore.

Wonder Woman 2 is slated for a November 1, 2019 release.