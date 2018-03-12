PC goes beyond America, graces Harper Bazaar cover in Vietnam and Arabia

Priyanka Chopra has been trapezing around the world smiling pretty and posing even better on red carpets. Her international fame tied to prime time American television show Quantico has landed the star a few international opportunities in the form of magazine cover shoots. On the same month, the star has graced covers of two different edition of high fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. She posed sultry for both the Vietnam and Arabia editions of the magazine in the February issue.

While magazine covers are not a big deal for PeeCee, there has been an increase of her appearance on them since Quantico. She seems to be all over the world right now by not just being on American magazine covers but on other editions too. It is not sure what is making fashion editors’ rope in Chopra for their covers since there is little professional foundation she built on foreign soil apart from Quantico. Given the pictures shared on her social media and of the magazines, we can be sure that it is Chopra’s modeling that is getting her the deals.

For the Vietnam edition, the star was seen flounced in frills and different styles of berets. Stylish as ever, she posed with finesse in all her pictures. There was even a fair amount of skin show as she put out her long legs from a heavy tulle gown in red.

I see you 💋 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:57am PST

💋 my a$$ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 31, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

For the Arabia cover, she stepped up on the high fashion quotient with elaborate puffs and a hat to pull it altogether. Keeping it a hide and seek game of black and white.

We only wonder which country will be her next pick.