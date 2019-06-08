Afp June 08 2019, 6.55 pm June 08 2019, 6.55 pm

After Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage is reportedly in talks to star in J Blakeson's upcoming thriller, I Care a Lot, according to Variety. If negotiations prove successful, the American actor would join Rosamund Pike on the movie's cast. Shooting is scheduled to start this month. With HBO's hit show Game of Thrones now all wrapped up, Peter Dinklage is continuing his acting career. The American star is reportedly in talks to join Rosamund Pike in the thriller, I Care a Lot.

The movie follows Marla Grayson, played by Rosamund Pike, a successful legal guardian who knows how to use the law to her advantage and to her clients' detriment. However, while her next client may seem like the perfect choice, it soon transpires that looks can be deceiving.

As yet, there's no word on what role Peter Dinklage could play in the film. If the negotiations prove successful, it would be Peter Dinklage's first major movie role since Game of Thrones ended after eight seasons in May 2019. The actor won three Emmy Awards for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO hit. And, although the final season took over a year to film, the award-winning actor still found time to star in the 2018 blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, and to voice a character in The Angry Birds Movie 2.