PewDiePie and T-Series battled each other for months. It all started in 2018 when the two music labels tried to bag the title of the most subscribed YouTube channel. Their respective fans had also gone nuts while trying to garner the maximum number of subscribers for their favourite channel. After the never-ending internet war, T-Series finally beat PewDiePie, by becoming the world’s most subscribed channel. It looks like the Swedish YouTuber can’t breathe a sigh of relief yet. He is facing challenges from Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.
The player’s channel, in which he covers the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, revived only recently after being inactive for three months. In the past 30 days, Akhtar's channel earned over 9 lakh followers and that of PewDiePie’s was only over 6 lakh followers. Thanking his fans for making his channel ‘the fastest growing channel’ on the platform, Akhtar said on social media, “Gratitude and love from my side to all of you for showering me with this support in making me the fastest Pakistani to 1 Million subscribers on YouTube.” He added that he decided to restart it about four weeks ago and garnered one million followers.
In his channel, Akhtar talks about the various aspects of the World Cup matches. He analyses each match after it's over and puts his opinions forward. Just recently, he lashed out at Hasan Ali for the latter's performance at one of the matches. "Hasan Ali goes to Wagah Border and jumps around to show off his energy but why can he not display the same energy for Pakistan in the World Cup?" he said. Furthermore, he also admitted that he is hopeful for the Pakistani team to make it to the semifinals after they beat South Africa at the Lord's.