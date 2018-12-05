PewDiePie vs T Series: Twist in the battle as Youtuber urges fans to stop offensive comments on India

PewDiePie, which has successfully maintained its position of the top YouTube channel for the past five years, was recently threatened by Indian music label T-Series’ subscriber count. Fans of PewDiePie all around have been going nuts over the same and have been leaving no stone unturned to garner more subscribers for the channel. The online conflict has now gone to an extent that PewDiePie fans have even started posting offensive comments about India. In response to this, Felix Kjellberg aka ‘PewDiePie’ has released a video urging people to stop doing the same. Felix, in his video, speaks about how the entire issue started and requested his fans to refrain from posting such negative comments about India. He also mentioned that he has started a fundraiser for the NGO CRY in India and the proceedings of his latest live stream would go to the donation.

What comes to our mind is the diss track that PewDiePie posted earlier to roast T-Series. It’s interesting to note how PewdiePie is now trying to cut down the damage and is asking fans to contain the hostility.

