Pharrell Williams and ‘It Girl’ Aishwarya Rai add colour to Vogue cover

No one embraces magazine covers like former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her sultry yet graceful poses make for scintillating covers, meaning, more and more editors want her on them. While she alone is capable of slaying, this year she got to pose with someone rather unconventional for magazines, singer rapper Pharrell Williams. The unlikely duo were put together by Vogue India for their April issue and it has got Aishwarya fans dazzled.

On the cover image she is seen wearing a ruffled blue dress while Pharrell looks on dazed and in a colour smeared jacket from the latest Adidas’s Hu Holi collection based on the festival of colours. Pharrell’s wind breaker jacket is currently priced at Rs 17,000. The singer came to India for the purpose of the launch but now it seems like his tie with Bollywood did not just end at Ranveer Singh’s Holi party.

In another look Aishwarya is seen endorsing another jacket from the collection with Burberry checkered lining followed by another look where she poses like a pro as an uptown chick in a black embellished jacket. Her red gown with stripped bra is drool worthy too.

On the career front, Bachchan told Vogue about her upcoming project, “In Fanney Khan, I’m playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story. I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details. I’ve also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?”

While it will be some time before we get to see her on screen, this cover pictures do the trick till then.