Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks Sanya Malhotra and Ritesh Batra

Abhishek Singh April 16 2019, 11.31 am April 16 2019, 11.31 am

While 2018 was all about fresh pairs on the silver screen, 2019 is all about the unconventional pairing. We will soon get to see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dangal star Sanya Malhotra together in a film. The two talented actors are teaming up for the first time for director Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. The film’s trailer received good response from the audiences and this is for the second time when Nawaz and Ritesh have teamed up once again post the director’s debut film The Lunchbox. As the film is set to hit the theaters this week, we got to know that all is not well in the team as the leading actor Nawazuddin has pissed off his leading lady Sanya Malhotra and director Ritesh.

Rumour has it that the Sacred Games actor, who is in the best phase of his career, has been giving a tough time to his team. According to sources, on a few occasions, Nawaz has kept Sanya and Ritesh waiting for hours during the promotion of the film. The last occasion being the film’s song launch event where Nawaz came almost two hours late for the event whereas Sanya and Ritesh were waiting for him at the event venue.

It won’t be wrong to say that Nawaz is sorted with his films and lineups in the future but needs to get better with his time management. While the film will be releasing in India this week, it was screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, Germany between February 7 and 17. The film received an overwhelming response from the audiences. “I got a lot of compliments at Berlinale. The response was great and I earned money. Around a thousand people saw the movie,” said Ritesh post his return to the country.