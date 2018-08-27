Pics: STR dubs for his special cameo in Kaatrin Mozhi

Back to back in both Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Kaatrin Mozhi, STR will be sharing the screen space with Jyothika though they aren’t paired opposite each other in both the films. It’s an interesting equation for a duo who were loved as a pair during the times of the blockbuster Manmadhan.

Close to the gates of the viral trailer of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which is trending on YouTube now, STR has completed dubbing for his special cameo in Jyothika’s upcoming entertainer Kaatrin Mozhi – a remake of Tumhari Sulu.

Here are pictures from the studio:

Producer G Dhananjayan of BOFTA Media India Pvt Ltd says, “STR sir is playing a special cameo, which will be one of the big highlights of the film. The particular scene demanded a popular celebrity to attend the radio show hosted by the protagonist (Jyotika). Being a great admirer of Jyotika madam and impressed with the scene description, he immediately accepted and shot his portions gladly. Moreover, he was thrilled to share the screen with Jyotika madam after 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'. Recently, STR completed dubbing his portions and called me saying that the scene has come out very well & he was glad to be a part of the film. We are so happy to have a great popular actor like him, whose presence stands out to be an added value to the film.”

The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on October 18.