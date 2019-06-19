Divya Ramnani June 19 2019, 11.15 am June 19 2019, 11.15 am

Deepika Padukone, who has been ruling the Indian film industry for years, has now spread her wings in the West. Well, not that Dippy has signed another Hollywood film, but the actor’s mere presence at an international event or a red carpet appearance is enough to get the internet talking about her. After creating havoc with her MET Gala and Cannes 2019 appearances, the Padmaavat actor was next spotted in the New York City for an event. We have stumbled upon some pictures of the stunner from the same and they are sure to leave you drooling. P.S. there’s much more in the store!

Deepika Padukone at the event:

View this post on Instagram last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT

Deepika was in the Big Apple to grace the Presbyterian Hospital Youth Anxiety Center Dinner, which is a fundraising dinner organised once in every year. But, wait! Deepika wasn’t alone. The Cocktail actor ran into American supermodel and sensation - Kendall Jenner. No kidding! In a picture, which was shared by Deepika’s stylist, we spotted the beauties, as they were all smiles in front of the paps. While Deepika defined hotness in her jet black suit and open hair, Kendall looked mesmerising in her mustard body fit dress. The two looked like siblings, thanks to their uncanny resemblance. Don’t you think so?

Check out Deepika Padukone and Kendall Jenner’s picture from the event here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next head to London to shoot for her upcoming film ’83 opposite Ranveer Singh. In the film, she will be seen as Romi Bhatia, while Ranveer will be portraying former Indian skipper Kapil Dev’s character. Other than that, Deepika also completed her next with Meghna Gulzar. Titled Chhapaak, the film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.