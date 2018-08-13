Picture perfect: Salman Khan urges fans to keep India clean, stay fit and watch Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan is currently in Malta for the second schedule of his upcoming film, Bharat, which was supposed to reunite him with Priyanka Chopra on the big screen after almost a decade. But as luck would have it, Priyanka opted out of the film, and Katrina Kaif filled in for her. Anyway, looks like Salman is back in the gym, training hard for his role. He shared a picture of himself, flaunting his biceps, on his social media pages. But it's the caption that is grabbing all the attention there.

Swachh Bharat toh hum fit... hum fit toh India fit.... then u can do whatever u want to do man.. but don't trouble your motherland . pic.twitter.com/JaODFDJVs0 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 13, 2018

If you notice, Salman has managed to talk about not one, but three campaigns there. The caption stars with PM Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat campaign and then connects it to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s Hum Fit Toh India Fit campaign to the mix. And there is the catchphrase that he uses on Bigg Boss every year. The government must be surely happy with this caption, and so must be the makers of Bigg Boss.

Since we are talking about Bigg Boss, the twelfth season of the high voltage reality show will reportedly air from September 15. This time, the contestants will be in the form of pairs. The first promo of the show was dropped very recently and it has managed to up the excitement like always. Check it out if you haven't already:

As for Bharat, the film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover apart from Salman and Katrina. It is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who last directed Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).