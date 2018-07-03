Pinch Us! TV Bahu Divyanka Tripathi is unrecognisable on THIS mag cover

Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a household name. Women love what she wears on the small screen and try to imitate her in each possible way. But if you thought that the television Bahu is subtle and calm, as we see her in the serial...nah she's not!

Married to her sort of co-star, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular Television actors. She started her television journey with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and has acted in several fictional comedy shows. Since 2013, Divyanka is ruling hearts as Ishita on the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka appeared on the cover of Fitlook's July edition and the actor looks every bit gorgeous and of course unrecognisable. Seen wearing a baby pink princess gown with boatneck and duster sleeves with heavy embellishments, she further teamed it up with a small nose ring and a diamond bracelet. Kudos to the stylist here !

The magazine has the text 'Unstoppable Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya', and it’s every bit true.Did you like Divyanka’s avatar on the mag’s cover ? We did for sure.