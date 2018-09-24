Pirates of the Caribbean’s Captain Jack Sparrow has an India connection

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has a massive fan following across the globe. He is known to get in the skin of his character for perfection. His character of Captain Jack Sparrow is one of the most loved characters not just by adults but by kids as well. But did you know that Captain Jack Sparrow has a India connection.

Recently, the writer of Sparrow's character revealed that Jack Sparrow has been inspired by the shades of Hindu deity Lord Krishna. He is known to be an inspiration to many because of his sharpness and utmost strength and has also inspired the legendary screenwriters of Pirates of the Caribbean.

In an interview, Ted Elliott one of the screenwriters for Jack Sparrow’s character revealed that “Jack Sparrow’s character in Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most integral part of the film. The characterization of Sparrow is based on Lord Krishna who is a major deity in Hinduism. While writing the character sketch of Jack Sparrow, we referred to the description of Lord Krishna, various shades of the Almighty, which helped us a lot in making the whole character of Jack Sparrow into existence”.

Speaking of the film, Sparrow is one of the nine pirate lords in the Brethren Court, the Pirate Lords of the Seven Seas. He can be treacherous and survives mostly by using wit and negotiation rather than by force. Similarly, Lord Krishna is listed as the 57th name in the Vishnu Sahasranama who defeated with his wit and bravery.

The west is increasingly looking to India for inspiration and look what the world has got from us, Captain jack Sparrow.