PM Modi's Mohanlal meeting: Gearing up for elections 2019? Abhishek Singh September 04 2018, 7.33 pm

With each passing day we are inching towards the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country and many speculations are doing rounds. The latest speculations is South superstar Mohanlal joining politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mohanlal’s recent meet in Delhi has left many tongues wagging and there are speculations thet the superstar will join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in coming days.

Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and shared details about his meeting with the actor which happened on Monday. Modi was all praises for the actor. Here have a look at the tweet.

Mohanlal, too, took to Twitter and shared details about the meeting with the PM and said that “He (PM) has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Round table that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala. Hon. PMO India has also appreciated our vision to set up a Cancer Care Centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged”.

He has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Round table that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala. Hon. PMO India has also appreciated our vision to set up a Cancer Care Centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged. pic.twitter.com/3icdyqZlgu — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 3, 2018

There were many reports doing rounds which stated that RSS was keen on Mohanlal contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year from Thiruvananthapuram and that will see him in direct contest against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Also there are many reports that, the Narendra Modi led BJP is looking for alliance for the 2019 elections and has been looking for strong partners down south and looks like meeting Mohanlal can be one of them. Only time can tell.

Not long ago, other superstars from the South, like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have shown interest in politics while Kamal Haasan’s party name is Makkal Needhi Maiam, Rajinikanth’s party name is All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). So don’t be shocked when in coming few days, Mohanlal also announces his entry into politics.