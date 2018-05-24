home/ entertainment
PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge

First published: May 24, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Updated: May 24, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Virat Kohli shared a fitness challenge post on Wednesday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with wife Anushka Sharma and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. As an early morning surprise to all, PM Modi tweeted his response to Kohli’s tweet on Thursday morning accepting the fitness challenge. The campaign was started by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore this Tuesday.

Mr Rathore, an Olympic medalist, started the fitness challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit tweeting a video of himself doing push-ups and urging people to post pictures and videos of their ‘fitness mantra’ and also tag friends in the same. He tagged Virat Kohli, badminton champion Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan for the challenge. Virat accepted the challenge and posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks.

Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a video of him riding a bicycle, emphasizing on the fact that taking cars to work is just a waste.

Tennis champion Sania Mirza also took to Twitter to praise the challenge.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of him taking forward the campaign and challenged actor Salman Khan, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and TV actress Saumya Tandon.

PM Modi had initiated the Fit India Movement in March. He even spoke about the movement in his Mann Ki Baat radio talk in April and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.

"Last month, I had urged people to participate in the Fit India Movement. I am glad with the overwhelming support for the movement. Many people have written to me about fitness, their experiences and what they do. I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle," he had said on the monthly programme.

