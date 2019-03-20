PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar defend the film after it was called propaganda

One of the most awaited films of year, PM Narendra Modi is finally out. The biopic directed by Omung Kumar will see Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi essaying PM Narendra Modi's character on the silver screen. The film which went on floors in January this year is all set to hit the theaters on April 5. With elections just days away and the biopic releasing a week before it all begins, the opposition isn't amused at the idea and has called it a propaganda film.

On Wednesday, the film's trailer was unveiled to the world and to everyone's surprise, film's lead actor Vivek Oberoi came dressed up as Narendra Modi. The actor received a huge round of applause from the media present at the press conference. The election season is a precarious time for any nation and a film of this nature to hit the screen just around voting time has not gone down well with the opposition who are is leaving no stone unturned to label it a piece of a propaganda machinery. The makers of the film were not spared of this question either.

In 2018, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt too came under heavy criticism after people blamed director Rajkumar Hirani for white-washing Sanjay Dutt's image with the biopic that had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Director Omung Kumar faced a similar accusation.

While we know what the film revolves around, we will have to wait for it to release on April 5 to assess the nuances of the storyline. Besides Vivek Oberoi, the film also stars Manoj Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Barkha Sengupta, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Narayanan, Yatin Karyekar and others in pivotal roles.