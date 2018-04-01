Pole dancing gets another taker in B-town after Jacqueline

Fitness mantras in Bollywood are coveted secrets that are rarely shared. Be it losing or gaining weight or even maintaining one’s shape, stars have it all on their fingertips. But every once in a while stars do spill the beans and give us privy to what new regime they are taking up to keep fit and look dashing. The latest vogue in B-town is pole dancing. After Jacqueline Fernandez made it a fun yet sexy workout, Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam is next in line to take it up.

"The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing," Yami said in a statement.

Now it seems like Bollywood beauties are moving beyond the rut of trade mill and weights. They are in a phase where they are mixing fun with their workouts. Fitness experimenting is a sure thing to look out for on social media as is proved by Jacqueline.

"Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one's mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion," she added.

Yami will next be seen in Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is scheduled for an August release this year.