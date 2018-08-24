Pooja Bhatt takes the easy Sadak (2) on Alia's role in the film

Sanjay Dutt has been on a roll since his comeback to Bollywood and has been signing films back to back. The reason being Rajkumar Hirani’s last release, Sanju. The film was biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt on the silver screen. Now, we hear that Sanjay is all set to team up with Mahesh Bhatt after very long time, with whom he has given hit films like Sadak, Naam, Kabzaa and many others.

Recently, the Bhatts had announced the sequel to Sadak which was a critically acclaimed 1991 film with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. The sequel of the film, Sadak 2 will be out in 2019 and is set to release on November 15 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead along with a young couple playing a pivotal role in the film’s storyline.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt is being considered to be part of Sadak 2 which we are very keen to see as this will be for the first time when we will see the father-daughter work together. And, recently we got a chance to interact with Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, but, they too have kept mum on Alia’s role in the film.

This is what Pooja had to say on the film’s details “Sadak 2 is happening but when and how and with whom, you will have to wait. It was Sanjay Dutt who initiated. He was the one who came to me and said why are we not making Sadak 2? I said it’s not my property, it’s Mukesh Bhatt’s property. And then when I went to Bhatt saab and said that Sanjay really has this urge and desire to work in Sadak so there’s any possibility? And now it’s being made.”

Praising Alia Bhatt, Pooja said she wants to follow her little sister’s footsteps in future, “I have learned one thing from Ali Bhatt that if I get the gene from him (Mahesh Bhatt) about not having any barriers and no filter especially with the media. Alia has learned that to hold your cards close to your chest is more profitable with the media which is why on a commercial level she is more successful than me. Because when I was an actor, I was out there and India, the world, Bollywood was not ready for my candidness. So she has taught me that the world does not deserve your truth all the time.”

Well, looks like the Bhatts want to make the Sadak 2 announcement a grand one and want more curiosity and buzz around it before it’s officially announced.