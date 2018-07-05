Pooja Bhatt’s birthday wish for her mommy is melting our hearts and…how!

Pooja Bhatt has time and again expressed her love for her close ones on her social media handle. Once again Mahesh Bhatt's daughter took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback photo of her mother Kiran Bhatt wishing her on her special day, her birthday. Talking about the sacrifices she made and how she was always by Pooja Bhatt's side taking care of her, she posted an adorable family photo thanking her mother for being her guide.

Pooja posted the monochrome photo with the heartfelt caption and it is surely melting our hearts. In the photo, three of them look super cute together and the smile on Mahesh Bhatt's face is surely brightening up the photo even more.

Pooja Bhatt who is the eldest daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with her film Daddy. She later went on to deliver a full-fledged hit film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin in the year 1991. Pooja Bhatt also appeared in many bold photo shoots of her time.

Currently, Pooja is working on the remake of her 1991 hit film Sadak.