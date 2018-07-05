Pooja Bhatt’s birthday wish for her mommy is melting our hearts and…how!

Pooja Bhatt has time and again expressed her love for her close ones on her social media handle. Once again Mahesh Bhatt's daughter took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback photo of her mother Kiran Bhatt wishing her on her special day, her birthday. Talking about the sacrifices she made and how she was always by Pooja Bhatt's side taking care of her, she posted an adorable family photo thanking her mother for being her guide.Take a look at the adorable family photo here:
To the one who stayed home and held fort while all of us grew up,grew away and went out to follow our hearts and pursue our dreams... Happy Birthday Ma... and thank you for teaching me the importance of saying ‘thank you’ and actually meaning it. ❤️❤️❤️ #Mothers #daughters #mothersanddaughters #Lorrainebright #KiranBhatt #poojabhatt #❤️
Pooja posted the monochrome photo with the heartfelt caption and it is surely melting our hearts. In the photo, three of them look super cute together and the smile on Mahesh Bhatt's face is surely brightening up the photo even more.
Pooja Bhatt who is the eldest daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with her film Daddy. She later went on to deliver a full-fledged hit film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin in the year 1991. Pooja Bhatt also appeared in many bold photo shoots of her time.Also here’s a look at few other throwback pictures posted by Pooja Bhatt, have a look:
Hahah look what I found Roy boy! Serious blast from the past courtesy the latest issue of #Stardust magazine. If I remember correctly I was shooting a song in Filmistan for a film called #KrantiKshetra and you boys had come by to wish me on the first day of the shoot. 😀 #blastfromthepast #stardustmagazine #onset #mahuratday #filmistanstudio #friendship #loyalty #trust #filmmakinglife #behindthescenes #bratpack #90s #rahulroy #anasingh #poojabhatt
The great Raj Khosla Saab,who’s birthday it is today,gave my father his first job when he was all of 20 yrs old. Here is a rare photograph of him with my parents on a day lost in the mists of time-their wedding day! Happy Birthday Sir and thank you... wherever you are 🙏🙏🙏 #Rajkhosla #MaheshBhatt #directors #filmmakers #butgreatmenaboveall #🙏
Currently, Pooja is working on the remake of her 1991 hit film Sadak.