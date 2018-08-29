Pooja Hegde goes the extra mile for NTR's Aravinda Sametha

It's safe to say that Pooja Hegde is the next big thing in Tollywood. She is a part of films starring proven superstars like Mahesh Babu (Maharshi), NTR (Aravinda Sametha) and Prabhas, and her fan base is steadily increasing.

She scorched the screens with her glamour quotient in Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham last year, and also shook a leg with Ram Charan in his blockbuster Rangasthalam earlier this year. These films saw her popularity meter soar high.

For Aravinda Sametha, Pooja has now taken on the mantle of dubbing in her own voice in Telugu for the first time. She has been receiving a lot of encouragement from her followers on social media for this update. Thaman has also updated that he has begun working on the background score of the film.

The makers recently reiterated that the film will have its theatrical trailer launched next and not the second teaser as rumoured. The first teaser was welcomed unanimously by NTR's fans for his massy avatar, ripped body, action scenes and punch lines.

Aravinda Sametha is directed by Trivikram and will release on October 12, during the Pooja Holidays period.