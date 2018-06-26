Poonam Pandey's condom comment isn't exactly a con-dumb comment

Is Poonam Pandey the new Rakhi Sawant? Many would agree considering her ability to trend at will. Most of the times it's the pictures, sometimes it's also her comments. Her latest questions the plastic ban in Maharashtra. In her tweet, she asks whether condoms are part of the banned items. Twitter was quick to react, trolls armed with obscenity used trash for words at will. Her question, though, isn't really off the mark.

Just asking.. Is *CONDOM* included in Plastic banned Items 🤔🤔🤔 #SachhiKya #JustAsking — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) June 25, 2018

We agree that Condoms aren't made of plastic (not all of them) but are condoms biodegradable? Maybe the point that Poonam is trying to make is this...

Condoms made of polyurethane, a plastic material, do not break down at all.

Condoms made of latex are biodegradable (when not underwater, that is). So if you flushed them in the toilet, you've been very, very irresponsible. Latex condoms don't disintegrate underwater at all.

According to reports, lambskin condoms, made from the intestinal membrane of a lamb, will decompose but they won’t protect you from sexually transmitted diseases.

According to a report by techsciresearch.com the Indian condom market is projected to reach $180 million by 2022. Now we don't know whether Poonam was informed about the potential condom hazards to the environment but she surely has a point.