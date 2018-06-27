Popular Youtuber Bhuvan Bam's 'good friend' Amanda Cerney is hawtness personified!

We all know who Bhuvan Bam is, right? A young Youtuber and comedian who has captured the web with his hilarious videos, is quite a popular name. Now, he has been spotted with a gorgeous young face and her name is Amanda Cerney. Who is she?

Let’s dig into her hot pictures and get to know who the beautiful lady is!

Amanda is a TV personality and the founder of Play Foundation.

With over 20 million followers on Instagram, 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube, she is already a star in her own right.

A fitness professional, Amanda is a disciplinarian when it comes to her diet and is a vegan.

She is popular for her comedy sketches and has collaborated with fellow social stars like Logan Paul, King Bach and so on.

She has been the cover model for Health & Fitness magazine and gained popularity on the 6-second video app Vine too.

The gorgeous woman has built her own multimillion-dollar business through brand deals with companies like Paramount Pictures, Tinder and Guess Jeans.

This beauty with brains woman also has a humanitarian side to her as she frequently travels to areas affected by natural calamities like Haiti and Puerto Rico.