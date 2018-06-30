Porn CDs and more; Bengali actress Misti Mukherjee’s alleged flesh trade saga is scandalous

The name Misti (pronounced Mishti) Mukherjee doesn’t quite a ring a bell when it comes to films. In fact one had to go through some extensive research to come across one Bollywood film that Misti starred in. Actually, starred would be a rather generous term for her role in KK Menon’s Life Ki Toh Lag Gayee in 2012. We almost ‘Mist’ her. But as the saying in Urdu goes -- Badnam hongay toh kya naam na hoga (Negative publicity will also make you famous), Misti found fame in a sex scandal when the Mumbai police raided her Oshiwara flat and seized pornography worth 2.5 lakhs in 2014.

Misti was also accused of running a sex racket from the 15th floor flat of the high profile building while both her brother and father were arrested and later released on bail. Mukherjee had rented the flat from a BEST official, OP Gupta, who claimed that he was oblivious to the alleged ‘best’ practices taking place in his residence. In an interview later OP said, “I gave the flat on rent to the Mukherjee family for a sum of Rs 80,000 per month. I had no idea what was going on in my house.”

Later, Misti denied all charges and blamed her servants. She was quoted saying, “We never sold or distributed any such CDs to anyone in Mumbai. We aren't involved in any such business.”Meera Towers is one of the well-known complexes in Mumbai but while it houses many IAS and senior officers, it is notorious for housing some scandalous individuals as well. In 2013, a year before the Misti controversy, Mumbai Police busted a sex racket wherein five women were rescued and sent to rehab. Mishti was relieved by the police after interrogation while her father and brother are out on bail.