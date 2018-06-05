Post Ekta Kapoor's one-sided Twitter war with YouTuber PewDiePie, the latter returns in SAVAGE mode

Around a month back, Ekta Kapoor got into a spat with PewDiePie, the most followed YouTuber. Well, was it a spat? A joke by the YouTuber irked Ekta terribly, and the outburst caught a lot of attention, and trolls too. It all started after PewDiePie shared a blurred screenshot from an episode of Ekta's show Kasamh Se and wrote, 'good quality'.

The producer's outrage was worth seeing. Look at this tweet below!

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

Ouch! It didn't end there though. She went on.

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn’t know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I’m back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And now, PewDiePie has hit back! He has uploaded one new video wherein he rips her apart in the most humorous way possible. What's funnier, he has titled it, 'she's angry because I made fun of her...'...LOL!

He mocks Ekta as he pronounces her name as 'Etika Kapoor' and cribs, 'My name is Etika Kapoor and I hate PewDiePie'. Pretty sure Ekta really does!

'What did I do to trigger this woman?', he wonders. He is also calling us Indians savage, but to know the reason, you might want to watch the video below!