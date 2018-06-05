home/ entertainment
Post Ekta Kapoor's one-sided Twitter war with YouTuber PewDiePie, the latter returns in SAVAGE mode

First published: June 05, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Around a month back, Ekta Kapoor got into a spat with PewDiePie, the most followed YouTuber. Well, was it a spat? A joke by the YouTuber irked Ekta terribly, and the outburst caught a lot of attention, and trolls too. It all started after PewDiePie shared a blurred screenshot from an episode of Ekta's show Kasamh Se and wrote, 'good quality'.

The producer's outrage was worth seeing. Look at this tweet below!

Ouch! It didn't end there though. She went on.

And now, PewDiePie has hit back! He has uploaded one new video wherein he rips her apart in the most humorous way possible. What's funnier, he has titled it, 'she's angry because I made fun of her...'...LOL!

He mocks Ekta as he pronounces her name as 'Etika Kapoor' and cribs, 'My name is Etika Kapoor and I hate PewDiePie'. Pretty sure Ekta really does!

'What did I do to trigger this woman?', he wonders. He is also calling us Indians savage, but to know the reason, you might want to watch the video below!

