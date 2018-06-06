Post Kapil Dev, now Virat Kohli makes it to Madame Tussauds

Virat Kohli has joined the league of legends like Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt. The captain’s wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, on Wednesday. Kohli was overwhelmed as he expressed how honoured he felt. He also thanked his fans for their love and support.

Mind Boggling statue ❤️😍 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Jun 6, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions," he said in a statement issued by Madame Tussauds.

The statue was crafted after 200 measurements and photographs that were taken during the sitting session.

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Virat is today's cricket star and has a huge fan following across the globe. The growing love for him amongst his fans made him obvious choice for Madame Tussauds, Delhi. We are certain that this figure will add new charm to the sports zone."

Kohli’s remarkable performances have made him win several accolades including the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the year and three BCCI international cricketer of the year awards.

We are truly proud of the fiery skipper, for achieving this feat as well.