Post Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut announces her next directorial venture

Abhishek Singh April 10 2019, 3.16 pm April 10 2019, 3.16 pm

Kangana Ranaut started her 2019 on a good note with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi performing well at the box office. The film not only made it to the 100 crore club but it got rave reviews from critics as well. Kangana was appreciated for her work both as an actor and director in the film. On her birthday, the actor had said that she will be directing her second venture soon and looks like the actor is finally up for it.

Kangana recently announced that her second film as a director will be based on a true story and it is going to be an epic drama. In a statement issued by the actor, she shared some details on the project. “I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film, an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We’ll be doing a photoshoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too.”

Kangana has often spoken about donning a director's hat and post Manikarnika’s release, she thinks it’s right time for her to direct a film. She also stated that getting higher budgets for a female lead can be an issue but with Manikarnika doing well, the scenario has changed. “There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business, too. I’m happy with the way Manikarnika worked for me as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project.”

While Kangana announced her second venture as a director, post Manikarnika we will see her in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and later in Panga which is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.