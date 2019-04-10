image
  2. Entertainment
Shabana Azmi, Shabana Azmi Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut tweet, Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut, Queen, Manikarnika, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bollywood, Entertainment, Mental Hai Kya, Panga, Rajkumar Rao, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Entertainment

Post Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut announces her next directorial venture

Kangana Ranaut is all charged up to be a director once again.

back
Ashwini Iyer TiwariBollywoodEntertainmentKangana ranautManikarnikaManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiMental Hai KyaPangaqueenRajkumar Rao
nextNo Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

within