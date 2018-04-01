Power girl Anushka Sharma set to bankroll 3 more films

Actress Anushka Sharma is currently Bollywood’s hottest asset. As the actress goes beyond simply acting on screen, she is extending her wings with her own clothing line, production house and the country’s most eligible man as her husband to accessories it all. Now reports suggest she is in hot pursuit of going further with her expansions as she is set to roll out three more films under her production house, Clean Slate Films.

The DNA quoted an industry source who said, “Anushka is hand-picking and curating content that is clutter breaking. Karnesh and she will roll out three new films soon and all of them will be of different genres. If you look at what her production house has been doing, you will notice that they have experimented with and redefined diverse genres through their movies.”

Her new leap comes after her production house already bank rolled three hit films, NH10, Phillauri and the recently released thriller horror flick Pari. Through Anushka’s interest in backing unconventional stories, she is doing more than just creating movies. The source adds in the same report, “She is also empowering young and ambitious actors, directors, and technicians through her production house by backing their talent and standing by their vision. The next set of movies from her banner will live up to her philosophy.”

Anushka’s last film Pari is gearing for a release in Russia while a Tamil remake of the same is said to be in the pipe-line. More power to this girl!