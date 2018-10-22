Exclusive: Prabhas signed Saaho on one condition and we know what it is!

Actor Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the south industry, ruling the southern territory for more than a decade. Things changed in 2015 as he went on to star in director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and later in 2017 in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which is considered as the biggest films to be made in the country. Looks like there’s no stopping him as he is all set to star in his next film Saaho which is a multi-lingual, but, Prabhas has one condition in front of the makers before signing the film.

According to sources, the 38-year old Prabhas, before coming on board for the film, had a special condition for the makers - he won’t be present on all the promotional events. In fact, he specified that he would be part of select promotional events and would skip the smaller ones.

Looks like Prabhas has become choosy with his promotional choices and doesn’t want to waste his time on small events. We will be seeing Baahubali, aka Prabhas, on select promotional events while the other members of the star cast Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma will be seen extensively promoting the film.

We contacted Prabhas’ team for a reaction and have yet to receive a response.

