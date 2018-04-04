Prabhu Deva and his Bollywood box office moon walk

Choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva may be best known for tapping his foot but the star is more than that. He is also known to have turned around careers of stars once he sat on the director’s seat. Today as the much loved dancing king turns 44, here is a look back at all those Bollywood stars who got a push in their career by dancing to Deva’s steps.

Salman Khan starrer Wanted was the first time Prabhu forayed into direction for Bollywood. While it is not known what made Salman choose Deva as his director, it surely played off for the star in 2009 after a series of flops and not so successful films like 10 Ka Dum, Partner, Baabul, Jaan-E-Mann and other. It was only after 2009 that Khan’s career took a different path and he landed his commercial success phase with the title of Bhaijaan in Bollywood. Trusting Deva seems to have paid off with the director now set to do it once more with Dabangg 3.

Akshay Kumar started his camaraderie with Deva with Rowdy Rathore in 2012. Up until then, he had built up his bad boy with good heart image with movies like Desi Boyz, Tees Maar Khan, Action Replayy and others but Rowdy Rathore true to its name gave him the final crown for playing the rustic hero. Deva’s directorial won hearts and the movie was declared a blockbuster. Three years later, the duo paired up yet again for Singh Is Bliing and recreated their box office magic.

Shahid Kapoor till date remains one of the younger faces the director worked with in Bollywood. Both their dedication towards dancing could well be contributed for the box office success the duo brought with R…Rajkumar in 2013.

For Bollywood, director Prabhu Deva has largely remained the golden ticket at the box office. His esoteric yet stylish moves heavy with desi undertones has made his stories and movies closer to the heart of the audience. On his birthday we wish he continues to tap dance to more success.