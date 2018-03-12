Prabhu Deva confirms taking the directors seat for Dabangg 3

When news of Salman Khan bringing back his celebrated characters hit public domain, his fans want to know every bit of the story. While there had been long speculations about how much of the Chulbul Pandey charm will be carried on in the third installment of the franchise, it can be safe to say not much has been changed except for who takes the director’s seat. It has been confirmed that choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva will now direct the third installment.

“I was in Mumbai last week to finalise the details. I can finally reveal that I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. We’ve been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with them. Who says no to them?” the director told The Quint.

He did not just confirm his presence but also the fact that little else has changed in the film apart from him. He will be taking over from Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. “Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me the director,” added Deva. The first installment of the film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap.

Dabangg 3 will mark the return of the director in Bollywood after three years. He had last directed Singh is Bling in 2015. Currently, the director has created much stir with the recently released teaser of his upcoming silent thriller Mercury. The no-dialogue movie will hit screens on April 13.