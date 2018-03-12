Prabhu Deva starrer thriller Mercury release date announced

Actors and directors step in and out of their shoes and swap role whenever the opportunity arises. The latest to join this tirade is celebrated choreographer Prabhu Deva. He took to Twitter to announce the release date of his next thriller, Mercury. The Tamil film will see the choreographer in front of the camera and show a different side to him altogether.

Happy to announce the release date of #Mercury directed by @karthiksubbaraj..I had a superb time acting in this Silent Thriller..A unique experience for me in this unique film.. pic.twitter.com/eSKasmFWvJ — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) February 15, 2018

Though the film is in Tamil, Deva is calling it a ‘silent’ thriller. Seems like language is not going to be a barrier for this one much like Deva’s career which spans between Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood. In this film, audience will be treated to not Deva’s dancing shoes but his acting skills as he will star as the antagonist in the thriller. He has been cast opposite south actress Sananth Reddy. The movie also stars Deepak Paramesh, Anish Padman, Shashank and Remya Nambeesan.

Mercury has been written by Karthik Subbaraj and has also been directed by him. Subbaraj is simultaneously producing the project under his home banner, Stone Bench Creations. He had gone on to call the film a ‘no-language’ film. His debut film Pizza was a low-budget one but was later been remade in Hindi, Kannada and Bengali. He reached critical acclaim with Jigarthanda in 2014 which starred Siddharth, Lakshmi Menon, Bobby Simha and Karunakaran.

Mercury being a thriller, will conveniently hit screens on April 13.