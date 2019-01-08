Preity Zinta’s Team India tweet is pretty off the mark; GK questioned

Social media is booming with each passing day. Out of many platforms, Twitter is called the place for intellects. One mistake on the micro-blogging site and you’ll be mocked endlessly. Looks like the Kal Ho Naa Ho babe Preity Zinta recently faced a similar situation. It so happened that the Men in Blue won big with a historic Test victory in Australia. Congratulatory messages started pouring in. Among the many well-wishers was Bollywood actor Preity Zinta who congratulated Team India where a part of her caption read ‘first Asian team to win.’

Well, Twitterati was quick enough to spot the error and trolled her. For the unaware, Preity's GK went for a toss as Team India is not the first Asian team to win a Test in Australia, but they are the first to win a Test series Down Under. Hope you are making a note, Zinta. While some just corrected the error, other Twitter users were not that kind.

Correction: *Test Series — Rant Punditry (@flukypunditry) January 7, 2019

Series preity not match — Lakhbir Singh (@100000bir) January 7, 2019

Madam its test series — dhaval gala (@gala_dhaval) January 7, 2019

Half knowledgable very dangerous not the first team to win Test match madam first team to Win Test series Test matches have been won in past also — Miheer Shah (@MiheerShah79) January 7, 2019

It was on Monday when the audiences witnessed a historic win of Team India against Australia. Due to the rain, the final day of the Sydney Test match was abandoned and that's when the Men in Blue won big. Talking about Preity Zinta, well we guess deleting a wrong tweet can't help it, as the harm is already done.