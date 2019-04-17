Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty Woman: The Musical

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 9.07 am April 17 2019, 9.07 am

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently hosted her dear friend and the stunning, Jacqueline Fernandez, in New York City. And, guess what? She turned out to be one perfect host! While both Chopra and Fernandez had a gala time in each other’s company, they decided to make their outing a little musical. The duo further checked in to the Broadway to catch a show of Pretty Woman. Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse from the same.

Well, not only did Priyanka and Jacqueline enjoy the show, but they also bumped into its actors backstage. In the selfie shared by Jacqueline, we could see her striking a pose along with Priyanka Chopra and one of the actresses of Pretty Woman, Orfeh. All three of them looked gorgeous and it seemed they had a great chat! In her caption, Jacqueline thanked Priyanka for giving her an opportunity to watch the show live. She also raved praises for the entire team of Pretty Woman.

Orfeh, too, had taken to her social media and shared a couple of pictures with Jacqueline, Priyanka and her co-stars from the show. She also thanked the duo for making it to the show.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted chilling in the Big Apple. For the outing, Priyanka donned a floral satin jumpsuit and neon heels while Jacqueline was in her regular chic avatar, sporting a black and white dress.

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. She also recently announced a film with Hollywood actor, Mandy Kaling. Jacqueline, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan’s Race 3 and is now shooting for Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive.