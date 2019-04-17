image
  2. Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez catch up Broadway’s Pretty Woman in New York

Entertainment

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty Woman: The Musical

Priyanka Chopra makes Jacqueline Fernandez’s New York visit special with Pretty Woman.

back
BollywoodBroadway MusicalEntertainmentJacqueline Fernandez and Priyanka ChopraNew York Citypretty womanPriyanka Chopra. Jacqueline Fernandez
nextKalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, predicts Ganesha

within