Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in anthrax scare

The Royal Family got an anthrax scare after allegedly receiving a package containing ‘racist poison pen letter’ and white powder. The British police are investigating the suspect package reportedly addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a "racist hate crime." The letter was opened by a member of staff before it reached the Prince and Ms Markle, along with specialist officers called in to investigate. The Metropolitan Police and the London Evening Standard confirmed that the white powder was harmless.

The Malicious Communications Act 1988 outlines the offence of sending letters with intent to “cause distress or anxiety” and sending threats or messages which are “indecent or grossly offensive”.

St James's Palace is the official London residence of several members of the British royal family and this episode will surely leave them deeply concerned about their security ahead of the Royal wedding on May 19th. Ms Markle already has a specialist police protection, ahead of marrying Prince Harry in Windsor this spring at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. She has earlier faced racist abuse online, but this is the first known physical threat aimed at her and her fiancé.

Recently, American TV channel Lifetime announced a film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s love story titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story. Directed by Menhaj Huda, the film will start with their first date and continue through their engagement.