Priya Bhavani Shankar has "no regrets" about joining films a little late

Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has built a strong base for herself in Tamil cinema despite entering the field late. She has had two successful films in the span of two years - Meyaadha Maan, which released last year and the recent blockbuster Kadai Kutty Singam. Her fan base is also pretty strong thanks to her popularity on the TV medium before she entered films.

In a recent interview, Priya didn't express any regret about entering the film industry a little late. She said, "Three to four years ago, if I had taken up film offers in a hurry, I could’ve slipped due to my lack of experience and improper judgment. I’m more stable and mature now to handle the film world. I’ve evolved and gone through a good process in the TV world. Now I know what’s good for me.

I don’t regret losing out on some years in cinema. TV took me to all the households in the state and families see me as one of their own. I’m really happy with the reach that TV has given me. My TV experience has also helped me in terms of dialogue delivery and emoting onscreen. I used the TV medium as a good learning ground and now I’m feeling confident about performing on the big screen."