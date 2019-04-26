Priya Prakash Varrier signs her second Bollywood film titled Love Hackers

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.59 pm April 26 2019, 9.59 pm

Sensational Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who became an overnight celebrity because of her wink, seems to be regaining her pace once again. It is already known that Priya has the Hindi movie Sridevi Bungalow as her upcoming film. Now the latest update about the actress is that she has signed yet another Hindi film! Titled Love Hackers, the film is a crime thriller to be directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. The shooting for the film will take place across various locations in Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

This film is all set to go on floors towards the end of May. Talking to a leading daily, Priya said that the film is about the cyber world’s dark side. She also revealed, “I play the protagonist, who, with her knowledge, instinct and presence of mind, emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real-life incidents.” Director Mayank has reportedly said, “Online security breaches have made society very complex today. The number of social media users in India is staggering but most of them are not aware of the different forms of cyber-crimes. We are exploring that with this film.”

Currently, the makers are busy choosing other members of the cast. Meanwhile, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prashanth Mampilly directorial Sridevi Bungalow. The film has been in the centre of controversies since the makers released the first look. This movie's makers were even slapped with a legal notice for making alleged references to the death of legendary actor Sridevi. Well, we sincerely hope Priya gets a hit this time around!