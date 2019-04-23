Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Rushabh Dhruv April 23 2019, 9.42 am April 23 2019, 9.42 am

One wink was enough for Priya Prakash Varrier to become an instant hit. Fans went gaga over her viral clip and in no time the girl became popular. And it was just after this, Priya made her debut with Oru Adaar Love. Her film made it to the silver screen on Valentine’s Day, however, quite surprisingly audiences did not like the movie. The lukewarm response received by her debut film did not deter her enthusiasm though. Her social media game got stronger and now she has millions of fan following. But hey, in this success of Priya, there is one person who deserves the credit. The boy who floored everyone with his charm in Priya's viral video! Yes, we are talking about Osha.

Osha and Priya's friendship has grown over the years and their bond has become so thick that the actress couldn't stop praising him on his birthday. Miss Varrier took to her Instagram and shared three back-to-back photos of herself posing with her BFF Osha with an aim to wish the boy on his birthday. FYI, Osha's real name is Roshan Abdul. Osha seems to be a name given by Priya to her bestie. Have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday osha!💕 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Apr 22, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

In one of the posts, Priya has also poured her heart for Roshan and has written a long message dedicated to him. Priya in the heartfelt post has thanked Roshan for everything he has done for her till now and also expressed how words cannot describe her feelings for him. Surprisingly, the comments on the posts by fans are all about how they desperately want them to mingle.

After the failure of Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier has hit a roadblock and has not received any offers from Malayalam filmmakers. She is waiting for the release of her maiden Hindi film, Sridevi Bungalow. Ever since the teaser released, everyone has been thrashing the movie and Priya's performance.