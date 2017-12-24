Priyank Sharma breaks all his ties with Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11!

There is an old saying ‘never choose two friends or else be ready to face the consequences!’ Well, it seems Priyank Sharma can learn a lesson or two from that as he finds himself in the middle of an argument between his ally Hina Khan and his best friend Vikas Gupta. The famous trio – Luv, Priyank and Hina, who have garnered a lot of attention, now sees a crack as Priyank chooses to stand by his best friend Vikas, against Hina Khan. Also the ‘Gharwale’ with mutual consent will have to choose 3 contestants who will be sent to the dreadful ‘Kaalkothri’ on the basis of their behavior this week in the Bigg Boss house.

Formally dressed Vikas Gupta walks around the lawn area; as Hina jumps on an opportunity to pass comments on his dressing sense. She instigates him by asking him if any girl is coming to marry him or if he is going for an interview. Disgusted by her behavior, Vikas tells Hina that she is being mean and hurting his sentiments; and Hina retorts by calling him a cry-baby! Hurt by these comments, Vikas is inconsolable and cries through the day, as he feels that the gharwale find him ugly.

Priyank Sharma feels that Hina Khan crossed her lines and gets into an intense argument with her saying that there is no difference between her and Akash Dadlani, who constantly keeps instigating people. Hina warns him to stop pretending to be a good person and not to interfere between her matters with Vikas. Luv tries to calm both of them down but to no avail. When Priyank watches tears coming out of Vikas’s eyes, he decides to break all his ties with Hina Khan.

Will Priyank and Hina ever be friends again?