Priyanka Chopra adds yet another international magazine cover to her crown

Actress Priyanka Chopra is Bollywood’s sole star fighting it out internationally. As her prime time television show Quantico grows in fame, the star is finding new fames on magazine covers. The star seems to be increasingly featuring on international covers of elite magazines. As she becomes the ultimate cover girl, there is a new cover to add to her crown, Elle Canada.

On the cover she is seen wearing a slit ribbed knitted top with an orange jacket, looking chic as ever. The top however has been worn by Priyanka before and has been photographed while she was taking one of her Instagram perfect strolls on New York pavement.

Elle Canada shared a snippet from the interview on how Quantico’s Alex is Priyanka’s hot alter ego, “Yes and no. I find it funny too—my hair isn’t perfect all the time, but Alex’s is. She’s my hot alter ego. It’s TV, so there has to be an element of fantasy. But, that said, when you see Bruce Willis saving the world and blowing up helicopters in a crisp white shirt, men don’t ask why you’re setting a standard for men to look like that. Why do women have to feel that way about it?”

Canada is just one more country ticked off from Pee Cee’s adventure to feature on magazine covers across the world. She had earlier been seen on spreads of Harper’s Bazaar of Vietnam and Arab. For this power girl there is no stopping her from conquering magazine covers.