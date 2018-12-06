Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in the bay post Delhi reception

One of the most awaited weddings of the season is finally over. Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Nick Jonas are now hooked and booked for life. After their larger than life fairytale wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, the couple hosted a grand reception in Delhi which was attended by none other than the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday night, the couple landed in the city and the two looked adorable together. While Priyanka was wearing a floral, maroon coloured kimono, Nick was spotted in a grey colour suit with his wifey by his side. Priyanka while posing for the shutterbugs flaunted her mehendi clad hand and also her big diamond studded engagement ring which will surely get you jealous to the core. Also worth noticing is Priyanka’s sindoor.

After the Delhi reception, reports suggest that the couple will be hosting a big fat reception in Mumbai which will see personalities from different walks of life in attendance. But as of now, no official confirmation about the venue and the date about the Mumbai reception has been made.

The couple has been breaking the internet with pictures of their Christian and Hindu wedding. Here, have a look at some of the inside pictures from their wedding which were put out by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who designed outfits for their Hindu wedding.