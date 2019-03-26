Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, here’s how

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a ball of a time in Miami, Florida. The couple is accompanied by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. What happens when you are with your gang and you get to cruise along the Miami coast on a party boat? A hell lot of fun, dancing and food, right? Well, that is exactly what happened in the presence of NickYanka and their squad. Dressed up in some true-blue Miami outfits, soaking the sun with a glass of champagne in their hands; everyone danced their hearts out on the boat. And what started with the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker came up to Ranveer Singh’s Mera Wala Dance!

Don’t believe us? In a video shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram, the Jonas clan could be seen swaying to the beats of Sucker. However, what really caught our attention was the climax. In the last 5 seconds out of this 36-second-long video clip, we heard the tunes of Mera Wala Dance from Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. In fact, we did rub our eyes and ears before replaying it and, guys, it did happen! The Jonas clan seems to be smitten by our Bollywood, all thanks to Priyanka Chopra! Have a look at the video.

In case, you still don’t believe us, here’s Ranveer Singh’s Mera Wala Dance song. Go ahead and double check.

Though we wished to see more of it. Well, if Nick Jiju can groove to the beats of Gallan Goodiyaan then this is just a bonus! *winks*