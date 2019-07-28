Abhishek Singh July 28 2019, 4.15 pm July 28 2019, 4.15 pm

It looks like Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are still in their honeymooning phase. It was only recently that the couple returned from their Miami vacation but it appears that they are still in their vacay hangover. The Desi girl recently shared a couple of pictures on her social media handle which is from her 37th birthday celebration and it's sure to make all the singles go green with envy.

In the recently shared picture, we can see Priyanka wearing a pink swimwear, as she cuddled up with Nick who is shirtless, and the two are lost in their own world on a cruise. Accompanying Priyanka and Nick on this trip were mom Madhu Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra and others. While many pictures from their Miami vacations went viral, the recent uploads prove that Priyanka and Nick have upped their PDA game. While PeeCee captioned the picture “My Heart”, hubby Nick Jonas responded with hart emojis. Others too responded to their adorable picture. While Nick’s mother Denise Jonas commented on the post, ‘my favourite’, Paris Hilton dropped a fire emoji under the couple's picture.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's picture here:

View this post on Instagram My 💓 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

In another picture, which is a closeup of the couple, we could see Priyanka leaning on Nick, who was lovingly looking at him. While actor Hillary Duff commented ‘sweet’, actor nargis fakhri commented ‘Ahhhh to be in love’.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:37am PDT

It was during this trip where Priyanka’s smoking picture went viral and the actor was trolled on social media. Netizens labeled PeeCee a hypocrite, as in the past, she revealed that she is an asthmatic.