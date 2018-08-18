home/ entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: Celeb wishes start to pour in

First published: August 18, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Updated: August 18, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Author: Almas Khateeb

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have (finally) made their relationship status official with a roka ceremony on Saturday morning, celebratory wishes have started to pour in from across the world. Several actors and superstars took to the micro-blogging site - Twitter - to post wishes for the future couple, who will tie the knot soon. Have a look at all the wishes here:

 

Priyanka and Nick posed for the paps, right after the roka ceremony, making their rumoured relationship status official! This had been a long time coming since the duo are fiercely private about their lives and had tried to keep the entire shindig under covers for as long as they could.

 

Being the truly global star that she is, Priyanka Chopra had walked the MET Gala red carpet with Nick Jonas back in 2017 that sent fans into a whirlwind of rumours of their relationship.

 

Don't forget to read about how Priyanka Chopra's late father had set the bar high for any man that Priyanka would fall in love with, here. While the roka ceremony is over, there is a big party planned for Saturday evening. Stay tuned to In.Com for inside pictures from this exclusive party, as we'll keep you updated.

