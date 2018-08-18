Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: Celeb wishes start to pour in

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have (finally) made their relationship status official with a roka ceremony on Saturday morning, celebratory wishes have started to pour in from across the world. Several actors and superstars took to the micro-blogging site - Twitter - to post wishes for the future couple, who will tie the knot soon. Have a look at all the wishes here:

Congratulations to my dear @priyankachopra & @nickjonas on their new journey together. Wish you both loads of love, happiness & togetherness always 😍 ting #PriyankaNickEngagement #Celebration pic.twitter.com/psNseJlibo — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 18, 2018

They say love happens when you least expect it! Soooo thrilled for one of my favourite girls @priyankachopra ..You both look beautiful & so happy together! Stay blessed always🤗😘❤️ Big love! P.s He sure makes for a cute videshi desi boy!😉 @nickjonas #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/CarU7Kl7Wx — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) August 18, 2018

Couldn't be happier @priyankachopra and it's coz you look soo sooo happy, and thats exactly how I'd want you to be forever. You're the sweetest and kindest girl, and nothin less than a giant world of happiness is what you deserve.. God bless you, @nickjonas and your families!🤗😘 — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) August 18, 2018

Priyanka and Nick posed for the paps, right after the roka ceremony, making their rumoured relationship status official! This had been a long time coming since the duo are fiercely private about their lives and had tried to keep the entire shindig under covers for as long as they could.

Being the truly global star that she is, Priyanka Chopra had walked the MET Gala red carpet with Nick Jonas back in 2017 that sent fans into a whirlwind of rumours of their relationship.