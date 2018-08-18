home/ entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: Priyanka’s father had set the bar high!

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gear up for their roka ceremony on Saturday, fans have excitedly gathered around PeeCee's house for a glimpse of the stars. As the blushing bride to-be is surrounded by her loved ones, like cousin Parineeti Chopra, she'll surely be missing her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, who passed away in 2013.

Way before American pop-star Nick Jonas entered her life, Priyanka's father had set the bar high for any man who would even fathom the thought of becoming the actor's life partner. In a throwback video shared by Elle India, Priyanka states that her father had gifted her a 7-carat diamond ring that has put her in a lot of trouble! Have a look:

“He found it very funny when he gave it to me and said ‘I’ll buy you this 7-carat diamond and whoever has to marry you, has to top that.’ I guess it’s a hint for whoever comes into my life. Beat it.”, added Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, lost his battle to cancer in 2013 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The Quantico actor was beside him as he breathed his last.

As Priyanka and Nick celebrate their roka, here's wishing a lifetime of happiness to the couple!

