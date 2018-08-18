Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Roka ceremony takes off!

American pop-star Nick Jonas is currently in Mumbai with his parents, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., for a roka ceremony to the Quantico actor, Priyanka Chopra. After much deliberation, the couple is finally ready to reveal their relationship status to the public - and the roka ceremony is a sign of that. Earlier this morning, a pundit was spotted with ceremonial samagri outside Priyanka Chopra's household - the venue of the roka ceremony.

Friends and family have already begun coming in for the ceremony to PeeCee’s Juhu home. Cousin Parineeti was also spotted at the airport earlier today. She is back from the sets of Jabariya Jodi from Lucknow for a day to attend the big occasion.

The evening, however will tell a different tale! The creme de la creme of the Hindi film industry is all set to attend an epic party to celebrate the couple. If rumours are to be believed, the couple has urged their guests to leave behind their mobile phones as a mark to respect for their privacy. We don’t really think that’s going to happen. We should be back with some inside pictures soon enough.

Rumour mills went into overdrive as Priyanka and Nick first walked the MET Gala Red carpet, together, in 2017. Nick, reportedly, proposed to the Quantico star in London, on her birthday - 18th July, 2018.